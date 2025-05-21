Hyliion, Mesa sign LOI to deploy Karno Power Module

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 May 2025

On May 12, Hyliion Holdings Corp. , a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, announced it had signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for collaboration with Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, a manufacturer and provider of natural gas generators and microgrids. The LOI outlines a phased demonstration plan for the Karno Power Module across oil and gas and industrial applications.

Hyliion and Mesa Solutions sign Letter of Intent for Karno Power Module deployment

The LOI includes the purchase of one 200-kW Karno Power Module and an option to acquire additional Power Modules in 200-kW and 2-MW configurations totaling 2.4 MW in capacity upon completion of successful performance validation. The demonstration will begin with a 200-kW unit deployed at a commercial site for stationary power generation using natural gas, followed by deployment at an oil and gas site using wellhead or flare gas.

“This collaboration with Mesa is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the Karno Power Module’s real-world performance in a demanding application,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We’re excited to demonstrate how the Power Module’s efficiency, fuel flexibility and scalability can support Mesa’s efforts to deliver reliable and lower-emission power solutions to their customers.”

Mesa sees the technology as a strategic advancement of its power solutions portfolio.

“We are always looking for new technologies that help our customers reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency,” said Scott Gromer, CEO of Mesa. “Hyliion’s Karno system aligns with our vision of delivering dependable, clean, on-site power and we look forward to evaluating its potential across our energy applications.”

Industry News Power Technology Stationary Generators Power Generation Technology Natural Gas
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA