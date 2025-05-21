Hyliion, Mesa sign LOI to deploy Karno Power Module

On May 12, Hyliion Holdings Corp. , a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, announced it had signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for collaboration with Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, a manufacturer and provider of natural gas generators and microgrids. The LOI outlines a phased demonstration plan for the Karno Power Module across oil and gas and industrial applications.

The LOI includes the purchase of one 200-kW Karno Power Module and an option to acquire additional Power Modules in 200-kW and 2-MW configurations totaling 2.4 MW in capacity upon completion of successful performance validation. The demonstration will begin with a 200-kW unit deployed at a commercial site for stationary power generation using natural gas, followed by deployment at an oil and gas site using wellhead or flare gas.

“This collaboration with Mesa is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the Karno Power Module’s real-world performance in a demanding application,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We’re excited to demonstrate how the Power Module’s efficiency, fuel flexibility and scalability can support Mesa’s efforts to deliver reliable and lower-emission power solutions to their customers.”

Mesa sees the technology as a strategic advancement of its power solutions portfolio.

“We are always looking for new technologies that help our customers reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency,” said Scott Gromer, CEO of Mesa. “Hyliion’s Karno system aligns with our vision of delivering dependable, clean, on-site power and we look forward to evaluating its potential across our energy applications.”