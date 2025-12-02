Responsive Image Banner

Hyundai ships XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to Uruguay

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

02 December 2025

Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks prepare for departure to Uruguay XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks prepare for departure to Uruguay (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai has shipped the first XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to South America, Eight heavy-duty trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells departed from the Port of Gunsan in South Korea for their final destination in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The trucks will join the Kahiros project. Started in 2026, this has the goal of reducing the emissions produced by local timber logistics by using green hydrogen generated from solar energy.

Each truck can travel more than 720 km with a full load, enough to complete a complete timber transport cycle on a single fill up. Since its launch in 2020, the XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks have been delivered to customers in 14 countries around the world.

Hyundai puts forward that the arrival of the company’s first fuel cell trucks in Uruguay marks an important milestone, possibly opening up new possibilities for expanding clean logistics across the Latin America region.

