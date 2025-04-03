Hyundai to launch first battery-electric mini excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe will launch the HX19e, its first battery-electric mini excavator, at Bauma 2025, April 7 to 13, in Munich, Germany. Production of the electric machine will commence in April 2025.

Hyundai HX19e battery-electric mini excavator. (Photo: Hyundai)

The HX19e will be available with cab or canopy and with a choice of a 32- or 40-kWh capacity lithium-ion battery pack. The compact machine weighs 2,296 kg (5,062 lb.) when equipped with a full cab and the larger capacity battery pack. Per Hyundai, the 40-kWh battery will allow customers to work for up to 6.7 hours between charges, with a break time top-up said to deliver full shift useability.

A Type 2 connector allows use of existing EV charging infrastructure. The onboard charging unit can be used with 110V or 230V supply, offering a full recharge time of 4.8 hours for the 32-kWh battery and six hours for the 40 kWh.

A REMA DIN 320 connector permits rapid charging when 380V and 44V supply is available. In this case, a full recharge can take as little as two hours for the smaller battery and 2.5 hours for the larger model, Komatsu noted.

The HX19e can be powered by existing EV charging infrastructure or via rapid charging when available. (Photo: Hyundai)

The battery powers a 13-kW electric motor that in turn drives an open center hydraulic system, which the company said delivers similar performance to the HX19A mini excavator powered by a 12.1-kW (16.2 hp) diesel engine. The battery-electric machine has the same 16-kN (3,597 lbf.) bucket breakout force along with a slightly higher 9.4-kN (2,113 lbf.) dipper arm breakout force. Maximum digging depth is 2,340mm (92 in.) and maximum digging reach is 3,940mm (155 in.).

All configurations of the HX19e will have a high standard specification, including safety valves on the main boom, dipper arm and dozer blade hydraulic cylinders. Two-way auxiliary hydraulic piping allows the machine to be used with a range of attachments and there are hydraulics for an optional quick coupler.

The HX19e will come equipped with LED booms lights and rotating beacon, an MP3 radio with USB connectivity and an operator’s seat with mechanical suspension. A five-year Hi-Mate telematic subscription for remote monitoring comes standard. Biodegradable Panolin VG46 hydraulic oil is also standard.