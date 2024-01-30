Hyzon delivers four FCEVs to Performance Food Group

Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon), a hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), delivered four FCEVs to food distributor and supplier Performance Food Group (PFG) in a joint ceremony held last week at PFG’s Vistar facility in Fontana, Calif. The delivery comes six months after the two companies initially announced their FCEV agreement.

Left to Right: Pat Griffin, Hyzon North America President; Dr. Bappa Banerjee, Hyzon Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Williamson, Senior Vice President, Operations, Performance Food Group; Parker Meeks, Hyzon Chief Executive Officer; Jesse Armendarez, 2nd District, San Bernardino County Supervisor (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Parker Meeks, CEO of Hyzon, the deployment of the vehicles is a major milestone for the company’s fuel cell technology and one that will help PFG’s Vistar heavy-duty trucking operations operate emissions free and with reduced noise pollution. He added that “through this partnership we expect to gain valuable insight through real-world operations. Further, we expect that this intelligence will help us to optimize our technology, while working simultaneously to develop the next-generation 200-kW fuel cell system.”

Hyzon’s hydrogen FCEVs currently have an expected travel range of up to 350 miles and an expected refueling time of 15 minutes with fast fill dispensing. PFG plans to insert the vehicles into its fleet to deliver snacks, candy and beverages to its customers, the announcement stated. The vehicles will be fueled with hydrogen delivered by fuel and energy provider Pilot Travel Centers LLC.

“Food distribution is an essential service and critical to the companies and communities we serve. As we look towards the future, it’s important for us to work towards sustainability goals and improve our transportation infrastructure,” said Jeff Williamson, senior vice president, Operations, PFG. “At PFG, we remain dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint and serving the Southern California region responsibly. We’re excited to have partners like Hyzon as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to being a good neighbor to every community we serve.”

PFG and Hyzon previously announced the successful completion of a demo of Hyzon’s Liquid Hydrogen FCEV through Temple, Texas, in which the truck demonstrated the ability to deliver commercial loads on a 16-hour continuous route covering over 540 miles and including temperatures above 100° F.

With the delivery of these latest vehicles and subject to a successful trial with Hyzon’s next-generation 200-kW FCEV, Hyzon and PFG said they intend to work together on an agreement for fifteen 200-kW FCEVs and an option for an additional 30 FCEVs.