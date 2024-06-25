I/O modules from Enovation Controls

Helios Technologies Inc. said its new SenderCAN Plus series of input/output control modules offer enhanced communication capabilities to streamline data integration across rugged machine and equipment applications for controls and power loads.

Developed by Enovation Controls, SenderCAN Plus series of input/output control modules offer enhanced communication capabilities to streamline data integration across rugged machine and equipment applications for controls and power loads. (Photo: Helios Technologies)

Developed by Helios subsidiary Enovation Controls, the component is the company’s next generation of SenderCAN I/O module, which it said will eliminate the need for an additional controller, thereby boosting flexibility, reducing complexity and lowering costs.

“SenderCAN Plus embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “By allowing users to configure their I/O modules through software, we are not just offering a product but a customizable solution that adapts to a wide array of applications, ensuring reliability and performance in the toughest environments.”

The company said SenderCAN Plus is an advancement for streamlining integration and customization of data by OEM developers and technicians, as it simplifies the addition of sensor inputs for pressure, flow, temperature, speed, acceleration, or position to an existing J1939 network.

It also allows for the addition of operator inputs such as switches and potentiometers to facilitate improved automation and integration of data with all devices within the network. The increased breadth of data enables complex decisions in controllers as well as trigger warnings and faults while providing visual information for the operator interface display.

With a dual output capability, the company said SenderCAN Plus can maximize communications within the machines’ operating system for integration of the hydraulics system with the engine and powertrain. Its J1939 library provides for customization to address many diverse applications.

The compact design of the SenderCAN Plus enables easy installation in limited space, said the company.