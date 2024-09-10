i3PD joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program

Helios Technologies Inc. announced that its operating company, i3 Product Development (i3PD), was named an Authorized Partner of STMicroelectronics (ST). The ST Partner Program is expected to help customers reduce development effort and accelerate time to market, by enhancing the ecosystem around ST’s broad product portfolio.

Through the collaboration, i3PD said it will be able to leverage STMicroelectronics’ semiconductor technology in its engineering and design processes. i3PD’s facilities, which is home to CNC machining, precision painting, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication, along with its electronics lab, can work to enable customers to design and integrate across ST’s product portfolio.

“i3PD’s knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “ST’s review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers’ developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions.”

Another Helios operating company, Enovation Controls, already utilizes STMicroelectronics’ semiconductor chips as an integral part driving performance in some of its products. Specifically, ST chips are utilized in the OpenView S70 and OpenView S50 displays.

“We are thrilled to collaborate further with STMicroelectronics,” said Lee Wichlacz, president, Electronics of Helios. “Their expertise in semiconductor solutions perfectly complements our vision of delivering top-tier products. The integration of their chips into our displays has already elevated our offerings and provided our customers with unparalleled performance. We are proud to additionally have i3PD named as one of their authorized partners to accelerate product innovation and development for our collective customers.”

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor supplier serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying companies with complementary products and services. The program’s certification process also assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence.

Both i3PD and Enovation Controls plan to showcase their latest products and technologies, including those powered by STMicroelectronics’ technology, at Equip Expo in Louisville, Ky., October 15-18.