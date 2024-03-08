IMC Logistics acquires 50 Nikola fuel cell trucks

At a Sustainability Open House event in Compton, CA on March 6, IMC Logistics unveiled state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging stations and announced its purchase of 50 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks as part of the company’s dedication to a greener future in drayage, the company announced. IMC is reported to be the largest marine drayage provider in the U.S.

Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks have a 200-kW fuel cell module that enables 530-hp continuous power and 12,500 ft.-lb. continuous wheel torque. A total battery capacity of 164 kWh allows for a maximum range of 500 miles, with an average refuel time of 20 minutes or less.

IMC already has Volvo electric trucks as part of its fleet. IMC plans to leverage the hydrogen vehicles’ 500-mile range to service customers in a larger area.

In addition, the new Freewire electric charging stations will enable drivers to charge trucks on site.

“At IMC, we believe in the power of sustainable drayage to drive positive change for the environment,” said IMC Pacific Region President Jim Gillis. “Our blended approach to investing in both electric and hydrogen gives us the best of both technologies. We’re proud to lead the charge in sustainable drayage solutions.”

IMC went on to announce the opening of a new facility in Fontana, CA. This eight-acre facility is equipped with high amperage service, allowing the development of 30 electric charging stations on site. This site will be instrumental to the company’s goal of zero-emission vehicle deployment in the Inland Empire of California.