Industry awards highlight new tech with new categories

Award winners at the Diesel Progress Summit 2023 (Photo: KHL Group)

The sixth annual Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit), which will take place October 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill., incorporates a full day and a half of conferences focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. It will also recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards.

The Power Progress Summit Awards are a highlight of the summit, with the awards presented at a networking dinner at the end of the first day of the program. As with the name change, the award categories have been updated to more effectively reflect the energy transition taking place in the markets the conference covers.

A key addition for 2024 is the Product Development Team of the Year category. This award, intended to recognize collaboration and innovation in the field of new product development, is targeted to power system and component manufacturers, distributors/packagers and OEMs who wish to recognize the contributions made to the company and industries it serves by the members of its product development team.

Other 2024 awards categories include:

Engine of the Year: For new internal combustion engines (all fuel types including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.) targeted for use in on-highway commercial vehicles or off-highway equipment, as well as power generation and marine applications.

For new internal combustion engines (all fuel types including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.) targeted for use in on-highway commercial vehicles or off-highway equipment, as well as power generation and marine applications. Engine Technology of the Year: For new technologies used with internal combustion engines, such as fuel injection systems, valve actuation systems, turbochargers, thermal management technologies (fans, coolers, etc.), aftertreatment components and systems and software solutions.

For new technologies used with internal combustion engines, such as fuel injection systems, valve actuation systems, turbochargers, thermal management technologies (fans, coolers, etc.), aftertreatment components and systems and software solutions. Powertrain Product of the Year: For any mechanical or hydraulic drivetrain component used in a traditional/conventional powertrain, including (but not limited to) transmissions, axles, hydraulic pumps and motors, hydrostatic drives, and wheel drives/wheels.

For any mechanical or hydraulic drivetrain component used in a traditional/conventional powertrain, including (but not limited to) transmissions, axles, hydraulic pumps and motors, hydrostatic drives, and wheel drives/wheels. Fluid Power Technology of the Year: For new technologies related to the hydraulic function of vehicles and equipment in mobile and stationary applications, including hydraulic pumps, motors, valves and other related components.

For new technologies related to the hydraulic function of vehicles and equipment in mobile and stationary applications, including hydraulic pumps, motors, valves and other related components. Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year: For digital and electronic controls and monitoring products, human machine interface and related technologies used in mobile and stationary applications.

For digital and electronic controls and monitoring products, human machine interface and related technologies used in mobile and stationary applications. Off-highway Product Application of the Year: For new off-highway equipment or vehicles (construction, mining, agricultural, turf, marine, etc.) and intended primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

For new off-highway equipment or vehicles (construction, mining, agricultural, turf, marine, etc.) and intended primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). On-highway Product Application of the Year: For new on-highway commercial vehicles (trucks, vans, buses, etc.) and intended primarily for OEMs.

For new on-highway commercial vehicles (trucks, vans, buses, etc.) and intended primarily for OEMs. Power Generation Product Application of the Year: For new power generation equipment and intended primarily for OEMs.

For new power generation equipment and intended primarily for OEMs. Electrification Technology of the Year: For a supplier who has developed electrified components or related technology used in pure electric or engine/electric hybrid powertrains, including include batteries, battery management systems (including cooling), electric motors, fuel cells, etc.

For a supplier who has developed electrified components or related technology used in pure electric or engine/electric hybrid powertrains, including include batteries, battery management systems (including cooling), electric motors, fuel cells, etc. Engine Distributor of the Year – North America : To recognize distributors based in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) who excelled in 2023 and early 2024.

: To recognize distributors based in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) who excelled in 2023 and early 2024. Engine Distributor of the Year – International: To recognize distributors based outside of North America who excelled in 2023 and early 2024.

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

To learn more about the awards program and to review the revised judging criteria – designed to make it even easier to qualify – visit PowerProgressSummit.com.

Submission forms are available for download for early entries, with a final deadline of July 1.