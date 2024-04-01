Industry execs commit to Power Progress Summit speaking slots
01 April 2024
Scheduled for Oct. 1-2 at at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill., the sixth annual Power Progress Summit — rebranded Jan. 1 from Diesel Progress Summit along with affiliated industry publications Power Progress and Power Progress International — will focus on “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization.” Driving the agenda will be several key industry executives who have been confirmed as speakers.
Day 1 Keynote: Brad Sutton, executive director of powertrain engineering, Cummins
At Cummins, Brad Sutton leads a global technical champion organization that prioritizes customer success and remains at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said. He has held several leadership positions at Cummins throughout his 25 years at the company. According to Cummins, Sutton is actively involved in advancing the digitalization of engineering processes, recognizing its critical role in shaping the future of the company’s Engine Business. Sutton’s keynote address, which will kick off the day-and-a-half Summit, is entitled, “The role of data & AI in facilitating power system optimization and lifecycles.”
Day 2 Keynote: Rod Shurman, senior vice president, Caterpillar
Leading Caterpillar’s Electrification and Energy Solutions division, Rod Shurman oversees the company’s efforts to deliver advanced electrified powertrain and zero exhaust emission products and technologies as well as the solutions and services associated with them. He joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held positions of increasing responsibility since then. Prior to his current role, Shurman served as vice president of Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division. His keynote address on the Summit’s second day will be, “How OEMs can facilitate the transition to electrified worksites.”
Session Speaker: Oliver Lythgoe, chief marketing officer for The Fétis Group
Trained as an electronic engineer, Oliver Lythgoe has 25 years of technical and commercial experience working with off-highway engines and machines. Currently chief marketing officer (CMO) for The Fétis Group, a privately held international engineering organization, Lythgoe will share his thoughts on taking projects from proof-of-concept to series production. His presentation is scheduled for the first day of the Summit.
Nominations open for Summit awards
At the end of the Summit’s first day is the Power Progress Summit Awards ceremony, which recognizes attendees, their companies and products for excellence. For 2024, the Power Progress team added a brand-new category — Product Development Team of the Year — intended to recognize “collaboration and innovation in the field of new product development.” It’s one of several new categories giving OEMs and other industry stakeholders additional ways to recognize their best performers. Nominations are open for each of the 12 award categories.
|
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now