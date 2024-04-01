Industry execs commit to Power Progress Summit speaking slots

Scheduled for Oct. 1-2 at at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill., the sixth annual Power Progress Summit — rebranded Jan. 1 from Diesel Progress Summit along with affiliated industry publications Power Progress and Power Progress International — will focus on “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization.” Driving the agenda will be several key industry executives who have been confirmed as speakers.

Day 1 Keynote: Brad Sutton, executive director of powertrain engineering, Cummins

At Cummins, Brad Sutton leads a global technical champion organization that prioritizes customer success and remains at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said. He has held several leadership positions at Cummins throughout his 25 years at the company. According to Cummins, Sutton is actively involved in advancing the digitalization of engineering processes, recognizing its critical role in shaping the future of the company’s Engine Business. Sutton’s keynote address, which will kick off the day-and-a-half Summit, is entitled, “The role of data & AI in facilitating power system optimization and lifecycles.”

Cummins’ Brad Sutton announced as Summit keynote speaker Keynote address at sixth annual summit will cover the role of data & AI in power systems

Day 2 Keynote: Rod Shurman, senior vice president, Caterpillar

Leading Caterpillar’s Electrification and Energy Solutions division, Rod Shurman oversees the company’s efforts to deliver advanced electrified powertrain and zero exhaust emission products and technologies as well as the solutions and services associated with them. He joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held positions of increasing responsibility since then. Prior to his current role, Shurman served as vice president of Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division. His keynote address on the Summit’s second day will be, “How OEMs can facilitate the transition to electrified worksites.”

Caterpillar Senior VP to discuss electrified worksites Power Progress Summit keynote will cover how OEMs can facilitate transition to electrified worksites

Session Speaker: Oliver Lythgoe, chief marketing officer for The Fétis Group

Trained as an electronic engineer, Oliver Lythgoe has 25 years of technical and commercial experience working with off-highway engines and machines. Currently chief marketing officer (CMO) for The Fétis Group, a privately held international engineering organization, Lythgoe will share his thoughts on taking projects from proof-of-concept to series production. His presentation is scheduled for the first day of the Summit.

Fétis Group exec to discuss move from concept to product Presentation at annual Power Progress Summit will cover how to move from proof-of-concept to viable product

Nominations open for Summit awards

At the end of the Summit’s first day is the Power Progress Summit Awards ceremony, which recognizes attendees, their companies and products for excellence. For 2024, the Power Progress team added a brand-new category — Product Development Team of the Year — intended to recognize “collaboration and innovation in the field of new product development.” It’s one of several new categories giving OEMs and other industry stakeholders additional ways to recognize their best performers. Nominations are open for each of the 12 award categories.