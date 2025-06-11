Responsive Image Banner

Inmotion Technologies launches new converter and inverter for off-highway applications

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

11 June 2025

Inmotion Technologies, part of the Zapi Group, has introduced its new DCC3 converter and ACH3 inverter at the iVT Expo in Cologne, Germany.

DCC3 converter from Inmotion Technologies DCC3 converter (Photo: Inmotion Technologies)

The new DCC3 is a compact DC/DC converter engineered to support a wide range of construction applications. The unit is said to feature native cybersecurity.

The unit can convert input voltages from 250 to 900 V into a stable 12 or 24 V output, delivering up to 10 kW of power for auxiliary systems in electric or hybrid industrial, commercial and utility vehicles.

Series production is expected to start at the end of 2025.

Inmotion Technologies also unveiled the ACH3 inverter. This is a third-gen high-voltage unit converts direct current from battery packs to alternating current used to power an electric motor.

ACH3 inverter Inmotion Technologies ACH3 inverter (Photo: Inmotion Technologies)

“Historically, inverter power output and efficiency have limited vehicle electrification. The ACH3 addresses these issues,” said Martin Wennerblom, Product and Marketing director. “It has a 99% peak efficiency, current ratings from 30 to more than 600 amperes and up to 900-volt bus voltage with full power.”

Key features include a customisable intelligent control software that integrates safety and cybersecurity protocols.

The new ACH3 is designed with sustainability in mind; with an expected working life of 72,000 hours, the unit is designed to have a reduced environmental impact across production, operation and at end-of-life disposal.

Assembly of the ACH3 is completed in Sweden using components sourced from across Europe.

