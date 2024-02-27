Intermat 2024: Develon to show broad range of new machines

Concept-X 2.0 cabless dozer (Photo: Develon)

Develon, the company formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, will have a wide range of products on show at the upcoming Intermat trade fair, ranging from compact equipment to heavy machinery.

Looking at compact machines, Develon will be premiering a series of products from the DX mini excavator series, including the DX10Z-7 1.16- and 1.85-tonne models, the DX272-7 2.8-tonne and the DX85R-7 8.0-tonne. Each of the new models is said to offer increased performance, optimum stability, together with enhanced controllability and ease of maintenance.

The company will also show the DX100WR-7 10.7-tonne wheeled mini excavator, which will be equipped with a tiltrotator on the stand.

In the demonstration area, Develon will present the DA30-7 articulated dump truck for the first time. With a 28-tonne payload, this is powered by the Scania DC09 9.0-litre Stage 5-compliant engine which produces up to 276 kW.

This will be joined by the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader. With a maximum bucket capacity of 4.5 cubic metres, the model features a CVT transmission to improve overall fuel economy (a series of Develon machines are now compatible with HVO). In addition, it features the ‘Transparent Bucket’ tech, which should help to reduce accidents due to blindspots caused by the bucket.

Static machines on display include the DX530LC-7K 53-tonne crawler excavator, which will be shown for the first time. This has a series of new standard and optional features available on smaller variants, ranging from 31.5- to 50-tonnes.

Looking at concepts, Develon will hold the first demonstration of its Concept-X 2.0 cabless remote controlled (autonomous) construction equipment solutions. Both the excavator and dozer models will be operating in the display area, as will the new DX20ZE mini-excavator, another world premiere for the company at Intermat.