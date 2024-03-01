Intermat 2024: E-Neo to show new battery energy storage system

01 March 2024

New BESS from E-Neo New BESS from E-Neo (Photo: Vensys Group)

The Vensys Group can trace its origins back to 1890 in Vendée, France. The company combines hydraulic, electrical and robotic expertise to provide manufacturers, distributors and users of mobile machinery with the solutions needed to improve performance, safety and extend the working life of equipment.

A series of 10 brands come together to make up the Vensys Group, each of which provide custom systems to decarbonise off-highway machines. For example, the company has developed a prototype which has had the IC engine replaced with a retrofitted hydrogen fuel cell/battery pack to effectively eliminate emissions.

At Intermat 2024, E-Neo, part of the Vensys Group, will unveil its new battery energy storage system. The BESS will help to support recharging of vehicles now using retrofitted electrical drive systems.

Graphic of prototype retrofitted H2 fuel system Graphic of prototype retrofitted H2 fuel system (Photo: Vensys Group)

This particular BESS has a choice of three power delivery configurations to support onsite work. A 100% hydraulic mode features a battery pack and hydraulic system to power equipment. A second version offers 100% electric power via AC and DC converters. The third option uses a combined battery pack and hydraulic power pack.

The new autonomous battery pack system is due to be available for order by the end of 2024.

