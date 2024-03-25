Intermat 2024: HD Hyundai Infracore extends e-Powerpack range

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

25 March 2024

HDI 35 kW NCM battery pack HDI 35 kW NCM battery pack (Photo: HD Hyundai Infracore)

HD Hyundai Infracore (HDI) is set to show a new battery pack system at Intermat 2024. The tradeshow will take place at Paris-Nord Villepinte from 24-27 April.

The new HDI e-Powerpack is a new LFP (lithium phosphate) battery pack which will join the existing range of NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) packs offered a variety of voltage and capacity options.

The new pack is intended to offer a value-oriented and robust solution for companies operating in the construction, industrial and marine sectors.

According to HDI, the packs offer ‘world class’ energy density which can maximise the time period between recharging events.

Specifically, HDI now offers NCM modules with 5.0, 6.7, 8.0 and 10.5 kW power capacities. LFP modules are offered in 5.8, 8.8 and 11.7 kW power capacities.

The modules are supplied with heating and cooling technology tailored to the needs of the OEM application.

HDI e-Powerpack products will be displayed in Hall 5A, Stand F023.

