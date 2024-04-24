Intermat 2024: HD Hyundai Infracore shows two new TD engines

Julian Buckley

24 April 2024

Four-cylinder DX05 engine Four-cylinder DX05 engine (Photo: PPI)

HD Hyundai Infracore has unveiled two new Euro 5 diesel engines at the Intermat 2024 trade show, which will be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre 24-27 April.

The first of the new engine launches is the DX05, a 5.0-litre four-cylinder model which features either a twin-stage or WGT turbo.

The twin-stage variant produces 171 kW at between 1800 and 2200 rpm, with max torque of 955 Nm at between 900 and 1400 rpm. Fitted with the WGT, max. power is 156 kW at 1800 and 2200 rpm, while max torque is slightly reduced at 830 Nm at between 1400 and 1800 rpm.

The engine uses a direct injection system using overhead valves supplied via a common rail setup.

Emissions aftertreatment is completed using a combination of diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter DPF) and selective catalytic regeneration (SCR).

Engine dimensions are 922 x 854 x 1169 mm and total weight (without aftertreatment hardware) is about 460 kg.

DX08 engine from HD Hyundai Infracore DX08 engine from HD Hyundai Infracore (Photo: PPI)

The DX05 was joined on the HD Hyundai Infracore stand at Intermat 2024 by the DX08.

This 7.5-litre six-cylinder model also features either a twin-stage or WGT turbo. Max power for the twin-stage ariant is 254 kW at between 1800 and 2200 rpm, with max torque of 1460 Nm delivered from 1200 to 1400 rpm. Fitted with the WGT, the engine delivers 227 kW at 1800 rpm and 1230 Nm at 1200 to 1600 rpm.

The DX08 shares a similar fuel injection and aftertreatment systems to the four-cylinder DX05 but is predictably larger, with dimensions of 1143 x 833 x 1210 mm and a weight of about 650 kg (without ATS).

