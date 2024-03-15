Intermat 2024: Komatsu to show new midi excavator

Komatsu PC88MR-11 midi excavator (Photo: Komatsu)

Following on from the news that Komatsu will show its new 13-tonne PC138E-11 electric excavator at Intermat 2024, the Japanese machine manufacturer has revealed a further machine set to be on display.

The new Komatsu PC88MR-11 is the company’s latest introduction to the midi excavator sector. The new model includes a series of features to help boost productivity, reduce fuel consumption and deliver faster work speeds.

To improve productivity, the new excavator has hoist and swing operations which are 7% faster than the out-going model. A tight tail swing helps to improve machine rotation and reduce the chance of impacts. In addition, there is the option of a factory-fitted Lehnhoff Powertilt function.

Power is delivered from a Stage 5-compliant engine which has a maximum output of 50.7 kW/68 hp. The engine is described as having a low fuel consumption, using 6% less fuel than the PC88MR-10 the new machine replaces. The engine further includes a diesel particulate filter, eliminating the need for SCR.

A redesigned blade offers improved dozing capability, while a repositioned low/high gear switch delivers better ergonomics. Levelling speeds are said to be 14% better than those of the out-going excavator model.

Intermat 2024 will be held at Paris-Nord Villepinte from 24-27 April.