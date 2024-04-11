Intermat 2024: SVAB set to unveil successor to L8 grip

SVAB product reveal planned for Intermat 2024 (Photo: SVAB)

SVAB, the Swedish manufacturer of joysticks and tilrotator control systems for excavators, is set to unveil a series of new products at the upcoming Intermat 2024 trade show (Hall 5A, Stand F060).

These new launches include the successor to the L8 grip. First launched back in 2008, the L8 offered ergonomic design, multifunctionality and precision control. Benefitting from a series of upgrades, the L8 has become the standard model fitted by a series of excavator manufacturers.

According to SVAB, the new model being introduced at Intermat ‘is promised to include additional functionality and ergonomic benefits for the operator’.

The new model will help to increase the efficiency of the excavator, while improving the operator work environment.

In addition to the successor of the L8, the company is further planning to introduce new grips which, in combination with the eJB electronic joystick base, offer functionality to support operators wherever they are around the world.

“It’s hard to improve our currently popular L8 grip, but our skilled development team has proven that it is possible, and we are really looking forward to showcasing it to the industry at Intermat,” said Fredrik Effestam, CEO of SVAB.

He continued: “The L8 grip, and now its successor, are grips that fit perfectly on excavators and markets where it is common to use multifunctional hydraulic attachments like tiltrotators, but we must not forget that there are also excavator operators in other markets where the needs and demands are a bit different. Therefore, it feels extra exciting that we can now present a wider range of grips for excavators that also cover these needs.”

Intermat 2024 will be held at the Villepinte Expo, near Paris, from 24 – 27 April.