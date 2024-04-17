Ireland’s first fully electric bus service to deploy

Wrightbus is supplying 55 rapid-charge double deck StreetDeck Electroliners to Bus Éireann. (Photo: Wrightbus)

Ireland’s first fully electric regional city bus service will soon deploy in Limerick, with 55 Wrightbus rapid-charge double deck StreetDeck Electroliners rolling out across city.

The bus service, operated by Ireland’s national bus company Bus Éireann, is part of a €54 million investment by the National Transport Authority (NTA). The buses are projected to provide more than 2.1 million emission-free kilometers of service across Limerick annually. Currently, 34 all-electric buses are in the city ahead of their introduction into service en masse, with a further 21 of the buses expected to enter service in early 2025. The buses will be charged using newly installed charging infrastructure at Limerick’s Roxboro depot.

In preparation for the new all-electric service, Bus Éireann drivers and mechanics have undergone a more than 500-hour, comprehensive training program on the driving, maintenance and operation of the new fleet. The new service was officially launched on April 12.

“These zero-emission vehicles will not only provide a smoother, more accessible journey for our customers, but will also significantly reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution in the areas they operate,” said Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA. “This investment highlights the NTA’s dedication to creating a cleaner, greener and more efficient future for the people of Limerick.”

“Our mission is to help make life better and this transformative €54 investment in new zero-emission fleet, funded by the NTA, helps us reduce greenhouse gas emissions, providing a cleaner and greener public transport solution for everyone in Limerick city,” added Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann.

The battery-electric buses are built at Wrightbus’ Ballymena headquarters in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with the NTA in the drive to zero-emission public transport and to have played our part in helping it develop Ireland’s first fully electric regional city bus service,” said Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Wrightbus. “We are at the forefront of zero-emission technology and have a tremendous reputation for our fleet, both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses. Our ambition is to see many more of our buses be rolled out across cities, towns and rural areas all over the world.”