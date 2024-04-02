Isotta Fraschini Motori appoints new CCO

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 April 2024

From left to right: Andrea Bochicchio, CEO, and Marco A.G. Golinelli, new chief commercial officer (CCO), Isotta Fraschini Motori.

Marco A.G. Golinelli has joined the team at Isotta Fraschini Motori as the new chief commercial Officer (CCO). His background includes more than 25 years of experience in building and leading high-performance sales teams across various industry sectors and markets. He was most recently director Energy Solutions, working closely with Energy customers globally, and for the Co-generation sector.

“In his role as CCO, Marco will be instrumental in expanding our client base across Italy, Europe and in other countries where Isotta Fraschini engines are already well proven and well know for their Naval applications, catering to a diverse range of industry verticals,” said Andrea Bochicchio, CEO Isotta Fraschini Motori. “He will bring both strategic insights and hands-on experience in international markets.”

Golinelli said he is “thrilled to be joining the Isotta Fraschini Motori team within the Fincantieri Group and to help drive expansion across global markets in Energy and Marine Markets.”

“Isotta Fraschini Motori has a unique and compelling vision for operational excellence, and a track record in helping its customers digitize their operations – from the frontline workers on the shop floor through to executive operations,” he added.

Appointments Personnel Industry News Newsmakers Power Technology Power System Internal Combustion
