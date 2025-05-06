Isuzu celebrates 50 years of engine sales

Isuzu Motors America, LLC, PowerTrain Division, the exclusive Isuzu engine distributor in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, announced the 50th anniversary of selling engines in the U.S. as Isuzu Diesel. Isuzu Diesel products include more than 30 engine models with power outputs ranging from 11.8 to 512 hp for use in off-road industrial applications.

Since 1975, Isuzu Diesel has been powering a range of industrial applications, serving construction, agriculture, utility and rental fleets with its engine solutions.

“Fifty years of continuous presence in the U.S. industrial market is a proud milestone – one that reflects the long-standing support of our customers and distributors,” said Masaaki Sugino, executive vice president of Isuzu Motors America, LLC. “We owe this milestone to the many equipment manufacturers, end users, distributors and dealers who have placed their trust in our engines, year after year.”

As the company moves forward, Sugino said the focus will remain on “delivering dependable engine solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We’re proud to carry forward our legacy of dependable performance. And we’re committed to supporting our customers in every phase of their equipment lifecycle – today, and for decades to come,” he added.