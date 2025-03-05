Isuzu Diesel recognizes longstanding distributors

Isuzu Diesel recognized its long-standing distributors during a recent event. (Photo: Isuzu Motors America)

During a recent event, Isuzu Motors America LLC recognized its long-standing distributor partners who have reached significant anniversaries with manufacturer of diesel engines and power units.

“Our distributors play a vital role in delivering Isuzu Diesel solutions to customers across industries. We deeply appreciate their dedication, expertise and commitment, and we are honored to formally recognize these milestone achievements,” said Masaaki Sugino, executive vice president, Isuzu Motors America, Plymouth, Mich.

Recognized were: Isuzu Diesel Midwest, Fargo, N.D.; M&L Engine LLC, Schriever, La.; Husker Power Products, Hastings, Neb.; Hamilton Power Solutions, Vancouver, Wash.; Mack Boring & Parts Co., Somerset, N.J.; Westquip Diesel Sales, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; ADF Diesel, Ontario and Quebec, Canada; United Engines LLC, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Valley Power Systems Inc. of California and Isuzu Diesel Mid Canada based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Isuzu Diesel said it remains committed to fostering strong relationships with its distributor network.