Isuzu electric truck awarded zero-emission certification

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., the Anaheim-Calif.-based distributor of Isuzu commercial vehicles in the U.S., has been awarded zero-emission certification by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its NRR-EV low cab forward electric truck.

The new NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. (Photo: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America)

The NRR-EV has a 19,500-lb. GVWR, comes in bodies up to 20 ft. and can handle payloads from 9,882 to 12,951 lbs. Its electric motor is rated 150 kW max power, with torque output of 280 lb.-ft. Three, five, seven and nine battery pack configurations are available with capacities from 60 to 180 kWh.

CARB and EPA zero-emission certifications validate Isuzu’s adherence to stringent emissions standards and regulatory requirements, demonstrating compliance with federal and state environmental regulations. The new NRR-EV is now approved for sale in all 50 states. It will be assembled in Charlotte, Mich., starting in August 2024.

The medium-duty truck is now positioned as a viable option for fleets seeking to both reduce their carbon footprint and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations, Isuzu stated.

“For us at Isuzu, this truck showcases our commitment to innovation in delivering sustainable transportation solutions for the future,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “The certifications for our NRR-EV are a major step in providing customers with a medium-duty vehicle that lessens their carbon footprint and meets new fleet regulations “