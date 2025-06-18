Iveco Bus opens new Vysoké Mýto test center

Opening of Iveco Bus Vysoké Mýto testing center (Photo: Iveco Bus)

Iveco Bus has inaugurated its new Prototype and Testing Center at the company’s Vysoké Mýto site in the Czech Republic (aka Czechia).

The new center has been designed to support all types of drivetrains, including natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Completion of the new two-storey building has doubled the existing 4,100 square metres of floorspace and now has space to accommodate bus prototypes up to 18 metres in length.

Features of the new facility include:

- 12 workstations with overhead platforms to allow access to vehicle roof sections

- Thermal chamber capable of reaching +50C to validate climate control for passengers and drivers

- Preparation areas for testing of various vehicle instruments including internal and external noise measurements, vibration testing, road behavior analysis and energy consumption analysis

- Additional space for machining, manufacturing and assembly of metallic subassemblies, production of bonded wooden parts (including floors), together with 3D printing for production of plastic parts up to 1.5m in size.

The center has more than 50 employees, including 20 engineers; to ensure technical staff are fully trained on new energy technologies training hours will be increased by 25% this year.

The Vysoké Mýto will collaborate with other facilities to access a full suite of validation tests, including an ‘e-bench’ at the Vénissieux location which tests heating systems and electronics, together with the Turin center which has durability testing capabilities.