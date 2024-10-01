J.B. Hunt adds 20 more Nikola FCEVs to its fleet

Supply chain solution provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced it has added 20 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to expand sustainability solutions for customers with freight needs along the West Coast of the United States. The company said several of the new FCEVs are expected to support J.B. Hunt Intermodal operations in California and will be used primarily for port and drayage transport.

It’s anticipated the new vehicles will help alleviate growing shipper concerns with recent requirements in California aimed at reducing carbon emissions and adopting zero-emission vehicle technology, J.B. Hunt said. Specifically, they will address rules from the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (AQMD) Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program. Customers can eliminate WAIRE fees and reduce their carbon footprint by working with J.B. Hunt to schedule zero-emission vehicle pick-ups and deliveries, the company said.

“Our expertise, resources and relationships uniquely position us to help our customers pursue and realize their sustainability goals,” said Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt. “Zero-emission vehicles such as these will help along the path to generate viable, sustainable options that help customers advance their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain while also helping J.B. Hunt progress on its sustainability journey.”

J.B. Hunt said the Nikola FCEVs will join the company’s 200-plus alternative-powered equipment vehicles that it currently operates on behalf of customers. These include battery electric (BE), hydrogen electric and renewable natural gas (RNG) vehicles. J.B. Hunt said Nikola will provide fueling and infrastructure support via its Hyla brand.

Incorporating alternative-powered equipment into its fleet, expanding the use of biogenic fuels and improving fuel economy are three key focus areas for J.B. Hunt, the company said, as it works to reach its goal of reducing carbon emission intensity 32 percent by 2034 from a baseline year of 2019.