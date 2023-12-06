James Smith named president of PowerSecure

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Diesel Progress

06 December 2023

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and supplier of microgrid solutions, announced that James “Jim” Smith, currently the company’s chief operating officer, has been named president. In this role he will lead the executive team and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummiskey.

Jim Smith (Photo: PowerSecure)
Prior to his current role overseeing the company’s microgrid business and its fleet of 2 gigawatts of installed systems, Smith served as president of energy efficiency services at PowerSecure from 2013 to 2018. In this role, he was responsible for delivering solutions in lighting, controls, water conservation, building envelope, mechanical/electrical upgrades and renewable energy to reduce energy costs, improve operations and provide the best life cycle cost.

Smith previously served as executive vice president and group president of Lime Energy, a national provider of clean energy solutions from 2004 to 2012. From 1998 to 2004, he served as director, engineering and operations for Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of comprehensive energy services. Prior to that, Smith also worked for Duke Solutions, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, and Burlington Industries.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University as well as numerous licenses and certifications in construction, engineering, project management and safety.

Newsmakers Power Technology Power System
MAGAZINES

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
Latest News
Top 10 countdown of the most-read news of 2023
Check out the top viewed stories of the past year on the Diesel Progress and New Power Progress sites
30 high-deck coaches go on tour in Northern Italy
The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/2 vehicles will help to revive tourism in northern Italy
Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023
Launches at industry events dominated the product-related headlines on Diesel Progress and New Power Progress