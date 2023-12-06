James Smith named president of PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and supplier of microgrid solutions, announced that James “Jim” Smith, currently the company’s chief operating officer, has been named president. In this role he will lead the executive team and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummiskey.

Jim Smith (Photo: PowerSecure) Prior to his current role overseeing the company’s microgrid business and its fleet of 2 gigawatts of installed systems, Smith served as president of energy efficiency services at PowerSecure from 2013 to 2018. In this role, he was responsible for delivering solutions in lighting, controls, water conservation, building envelope, mechanical/electrical upgrades and renewable energy to reduce energy costs, improve operations and provide the best life cycle cost.

Smith previously served as executive vice president and group president of Lime Energy, a national provider of clean energy solutions from 2004 to 2012. From 1998 to 2004, he served as director, engineering and operations for Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of comprehensive energy services. Prior to that, Smith also worked for Duke Solutions, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, and Burlington Industries.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University as well as numerous licenses and certifications in construction, engineering, project management and safety.