JCB unveils new mini excavator and dumper machines
13 February 2024
JCB has unveiled two new additions to its extensive machine range. The new models are the 26 C-1 mini excavator and the 3TE dumper.
The 26 C-1 is a 2.5-tonne mini excavator which fills a weight gap in the JCB machine range.
The unit uses a three-cylinder KSD engine from Kohler.
This naturally-aspirated powerplant produces 18.4 kW (24.6 hp) at 2200 rpm and delivers maximum torque of 90 Nm at 1800 rpm.
This all-new mini excavator was redesigned from the ground up using all-steel bodywork. Other key features of the machine include hoses routed through the boom to improve visibility and a new bucket design. There is also an automated ‘health check’ at start up to support machine maintenance and extend availability.
The 26 C-1 weighs in at specifically 2675 kg. This allows the machine to be towed with a standard class driving license, making it ideal for the rental sector. This unit will be joined later by the 25 Z-1 (2350 kg) mini excavator.
The 3TE is a swivel tip dumper which features an all-electric drivetrain. With a three-tonne capacity, it also fills a product gap in the JCB range. The machine features two electric motors which have a combined output of 38.4 kW. The dual setup supports fulltime four-wheel drive.
Power is delivered from a 20 kW li-ion battery pack. This is located within the vehicle body which is said to make the pack ‘very difficult to remove’, which should help with site security. JCB offers a five-year warranty on the battery pack.
There are two onboard charging points. Recharging can be completed using a 110/230 V connection which delivers a 20 to 80% recharge in about eight hours. There is also a 415 V recharge connection which supports a 0 to 100% recharge in about two hours.
Other features of the 3TE include a two-step drive security system, which requires the operator to be seated and the seatbelt fastened before the machine will move. There is also a brief alarm sound to indicate the machine is starting to move – key to a machine which makes no engine noise.
An inclinator gauge shows the operating angle and sounds a warning if the machine is approaching a dangerous angle.
The 3TE comes with a five-year subscription to the JCB LiveLink system which collects telemetry data to better understand machine use and maintenance schedules.
