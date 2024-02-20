JEC and EuCIA partner to promote the composites industry

New agreement, with Eric Pierrejean (centre left) and Roberto Frassine (centre right) (Photo: JEC)

JEC Group and the European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) have signed a three-year agreement covering promotion of the benefits of composite materials in realising a net-zero future.

The partnership will extend the existing collaboration between the two organisations with a series of new services and initiatives.

JEC and EuCIA have committed to work at the institutional and industry level to create networking opportunities, market intelligence, communications and other activities across Europe intended to promote additional composites applications.

“I am very proud to announce this partnership and to support EuCIA initiatives as I strongly believe that joining common efforts and strategies will benefit to the overall composites industry in Europe,” said Eric Pierrejean, president of JEC.

The first work completed by the partnership was co-production of the 2023 JEC Composites Sustainability Report. JEC and EuCIA collaborated with composites associations around the world to highlight how industries in those regions are working to reduce their own environmental impact and those of their customers.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with JEC Group. This cooperation is an important milestone in raising awareness of EuCIA‘s initiatives to support the sustainable growth of the European composites industry, and will enable new activities to promote composites solutions to an even wider audience,” commented Roberto Frassine, president of EuCIA.

EuCIA will also support JEC Group with the introduction of new initiatives at JEC World 2024. For more details on JEC World (March 5-7, 2024, Paris-Nord Villepinte) and the related JEC Summit (March 4, 2024, Pavillon Gabriel, Paris), please click the appropriate link.