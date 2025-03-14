John Deere ADTs get upgraded engine, vision system

The 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier models are powered by the new JD14 engine. (Photo: John Deere)

At an event held at its Arizona proving grounds this week, John Deere announced enhancements to its articulated dump truck portfolio with the introduction of next-generation models, now featured across the 260 P-Tier, 310 P-Tier, 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier. The 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier models are powered by the new JD14 engine and come equipped with the Advanced Vision System.

The JD14 six-cylinder, inline, turbocharged diesel engine is rated 400 to 684 hp (300 to 510 kW) at 2,100 rpm and peak torque of 2,250 lb.-ft. (3,050 Nm) at 1,550 rpm. Hydraulic lash adjusters and integrated oil and coolant paths help achieve a 20% reduction in repair time by eliminating the need for valve lash maintenance and streamlining service processes, John Deere stated. A new HPCR (High Pressure Common Rail) fuel system facilitates improved fuel economy and efficiency over the previous engine.

The next-generation ADTs feature enhanced reliability, improved access points and more space for easier serviceability. (Photo: Mitchell Keller)

Integrated harnesses increase the overall design’s durability, the company added, while better battery access streamlines maintenance.

Building upon the John Deere advanced object detection and vision solutions, the new ADTs also come equipped with the Advanced Vision System, which is designed to expand an operator’s field of view and enhance jobsite awareness when in reverse.

Digital cameras positioned on the front grill and right and left mirror bow help improve visibility to the machine’s sides. The in-cab display monitors consist of a user-friendly interface paired with three 8-in. displays designed to help operators identify objects and view surroundings. The system comes standard with a digital rear camera.

Matt Costello, product marketing manager, John Deere, said the next-generation articulated dump trucks are “raising the bar for both performance and situational awareness on the jobsite.”

“The JD14 engine and the innovative Advanced Vision System were developed with one goal in mind — enhancing operator productivity and confidence,” he added. “These advancements not only improve the durability and efficiency of our machines but also set a new standard in visibility, supporting our customers to work smarter, faster and safer.”