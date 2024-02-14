John Deere expands W200 windrower series

John Deere announced it is expanding its windrower series with the new W260M model. The addition of this higher horsepower (260 hp) model at the M specification level enables operators to cut a denser crop more efficiently, the company stated.

The W260M seamlessly pairs with the new mounted-merger option. (Photo: John Deere)

The W260M is designed to seamlessly pairs with the new mounted-merger option, allowing operators to combine up to 48 ft. into one windrow, meaning the opportunity for fewer passes by eliminating merger and chopper passes, John Deere said. This can help to reduce fuel usage and allows for a more sustainable approach with less crop damage. The mounted-merger is also compatible with existing windrower models (W235M, W235R and W260R).

“Dairy feed producers are looking for ways to improve profitability that doesn’t increase labor hours. The new W260M and mounted-merger solution set helps accomplish just that,” said Kaylene Ballesteros, John Deere hay and forage go-to-market manager. “Our customers need to do more with less to combat rising costs within the industry. A solution that offers time savings with less passes allows them more time and money to focus on other areas of their operation.”

The entire windrower portfolio offers technology such as AutoTrac guidance, TouchSet that allows operators to make adjustments to windrow shape and conditioning, as well as mowing documentation in John Deere Operations Center.

The W260M and merger option will be available at dealerships this fall.