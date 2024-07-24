John Deere’s new E-Drive X-Tier wheel loaders

John Deere has launched the 744 X-Tier and 824 X-Tier as part of its production class wheel loader offering. The all-new loaders feature the company’s proprietary electric variable transmission (EVT) E-Drive system, which the company said allows for a more instantaneous response with fewer operator inputs and the use of one pedal for operation.

The 744 X-Tier has an operating weight range from 56,524 to 59,267 lb. and a bucket capacity of 5.0 to 5.85 cu. yd. (Photo: John Deere)

The 744 X-Tier has an operating weight range of 56,524 to 59,267 lb. and a bucket capacity of 5.0 to 5.85 cu. yd., while its larger sibling weighs from 59,994 to 62,840 lb. and has a bucket capacity of 5.25 to 7.0 cu. yd. Both models are powered by a 9 L John Deere JD9 diesel engine rated 325 net hp (243 kW) at 1,500 rpm and 1,171 lb.-ft. of torque on the 744 X-Tier, and 354 net hp (264 kW) at 1,600 rpm and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque on the 824 X-Tier model.

The torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, with two electric motors and an inverter housed on the EVT to allow more efficient management of torque, power to the ground and ground speed based on operator demand. The result, said John Deere, is significant reductions in annual fuel costs due to the hybrid design, as well as enhanced productivity features that allow for up to a 7% total cost of ownership lifecycle advantage over conventional drive systems.

Two operational modes help to maximize fuel efficiency. The default Standard Mode enables up to 25% reduction in fuel consumption, while Performance Mode prioritizes productivity, providing 5% increased performance while still allowing for 15% reduced fuel consumption, the company said.

The 824 X-Tier weighs from 59,994 to 62,840 lb. and has a bucket capacity of 5.25 to 7.0 cu. yd. (Photo: John Deere)

In terms of controllability, Pile Slip Assist proactively engages the differential lock ahead of pile engagement, which John Deere said reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill and lowers cycle time.

Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection provide an improved range of view on both sides of the loader and better visibility beyond conventional mirrors. The Advance Vision System incorporates two digital cameras on the rearview mirror platforms and integrates those views, along with the rearview camera view located at the rear of the machine, into a dedicated single display within the cab. Dynamic reversal projected path lines also assist with visualizing the anticipated reversal path to ensure a better line of site.

Deluxe LED lights on the 744 and 824 X-Tier also help to amplify vision in tough-to-see settings.

John Deere said operators can expect a quieter cab environment, premium seats and an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capabilities. An optional Tire Pressure Monitoring System is also available.