Kargo Lift brings AI to forklifts and AGVs

The Kargo Lift is designed to streamline shipping and receiving processes like shipment verification for improved efficiency and accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kargo, a provider of industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced the Kargo Lift, a new addition to its product portfolio that is purpose-built for forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGV).

According to the company, the Kargo Lift utilizes computer vision to:

Enhance visibility and documentation: Equipped with an 80-megapixel multi-camera system, the Kargo Lift captures a clear view of the front of pallets, as well as video of loading and unloading activities, providing visual documentation, including when pallets are picked up and dropped off. All data and visuals captured are accessible on the Kargo Platform where users can investigate claims, communicate with team members and share visual proof with relevant stakeholders.

Facilitate operational accuracy and safety: Real-time alerts enable forklift operators to address issues immediately, preventing costly mistakes such as mis-shipments or the acceptance of damaged goods. The Kargo Lift also detects and alerts operators to potential hazards, while video footage supports ongoing training and compliance efforts.

Currently available, the Kargo Lift can be mounted on any forklift or AGV in under two hours and does not require changes to existing processes or driving styles.