Kargo Lift brings AI to forklifts and AGVs

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 September 2024

Kargo's Kargo Lift system The Kargo Lift is designed to streamline shipping and receiving processes like shipment verification for improved efficiency and accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kargo, a provider of industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced the Kargo Lift, a new addition to its product portfolio that is purpose-built for forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGV).

According to the company, the Kargo Lift utilizes computer vision to:

  • Automate shipping & receiving: As freight is loaded or unloaded, the system automatically performs quality inspections, reads labels with a reported 99.9% accuracy, updates inventory systems and verifies shipment accuracy.
  • Enhance visibility and documentation: Equipped with an 80-megapixel multi-camera system, the Kargo Lift captures a clear view of the front of pallets, as well as video of loading and unloading activities, providing visual documentation, including when pallets are picked up and dropped off. All data and visuals captured are accessible on the Kargo Platform where users can investigate claims, communicate with team members and share visual proof with relevant stakeholders.
  • Facilitate operational accuracy and safety: Real-time alerts enable forklift operators to address issues immediately, preventing costly mistakes such as mis-shipments or the acceptance of damaged goods. The Kargo Lift also detects and alerts operators to potential hazards, while video footage supports ongoing training and compliance efforts.

Currently available, the Kargo Lift can be mounted on any forklift or AGV in under two hours and does not require changes to existing processes or driving styles.

Software & Technology Materials Handling Forklifts Industry News Off-Highway Cameras & sensors
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA