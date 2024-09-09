Karin Rådström to take over as CEO of Daimler Truck

Karin Rådström, Daimler Truck (Photo: Daimler Truck)

The Supervisory Board of Daimer Truck Holding has appointed Karin Rådström as new CEO. Rådström will take over the role in from October 1 this year, with a contract that will see her remain through January 31, 2029.

Rådström will succeed Martin Daum, who resigned from the position. Daum will remain as full member of the Board of Management until December 31, 2024, to support handover processes.

Rådström, joined Daimler Truck’s Board of Management in 2021, with responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Since then, she has built segment profitability and advanced product and company sustainability goals.

Before joining Daimler Truck, Rådström oversaw Sales & Marketing as a member of the Executive Board at Scania. She also held the position of senior vice president, Head of Buses & Coaches.

Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “We are delighted to [appoint] Karin Rådström with her outstanding industry knowledge and leadership skills as the new CEO of Daimler Truck Holding.

“She has proven that she is able to successfully advance the transformation of a brand, while navigating a challenging external environment… We wish her and her team great success and we are very much looking forward to continuing our collaboration.”

Kaeser also offered thanks to Martin Daum. “Personally, and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Martin Daum for his commitment and outstanding results. He has been leading Daimler Truck’s transition from a conglomerate division into a successful DAX-listed company in a convincing manner.

“He is a ‘trucker’ with heart and soul. Martin Daum hands over a successful company which is well prepared for the challenges ahead.”

In a post on the LinkedIn social media site, Rådström commented on her new appointment: “Daimler Truck has a great history in commercial vehicles and I’m even more excited about the role it will play going forward. It’s a unique time to be in our industry and to have the opportunity to decarbonize transportation. I have a lot of respect for this task but at the same time it motivates me enormously. We can make a difference for the future - and we will.

She continued: “At Daimler Truck we are proud to work “for all who keep the world moving” - and together we have all it takes to make our customers and our company more successful than ever.”