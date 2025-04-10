Kentucky Exposition Center starts expansion, renovation project

The Kentucky Exposition Center, the 1.2 million sq. ft. home to industry events such as Equip Expo, Mid-America Trucking Show, National Farm Machinery Show and The Utility Expo, has taken the next step in a multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation project. Owner Kentucky Venues said the investment will position the Louisville, Ky., convention center as the fifth-largest in the nation.

Kentucky Exposition Center has started Phase 1 of its remodeling project. (Illustration: Kentucky Venues)

Crews have begun demolishing parts of the facility, including Newmarket Hall, which was located on the far west side of the property. The cleared space will pave the way for Phase I, which is a new 350,000-sq.ft. multi-purpose building. The $180 million investment is expected to result in the facility’s largest Class A exhibit hall. The interconnected space will sit just east of the existing Broadbent Arena and north of the West Wing.

“The Kentucky Exposition Center is a globally recognized events facility, home to a tremendous amount of history and now undergoing some long overdue enhancements,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “With the support of and direct appropriation by the Kentucky General Assembly, our expansion and renovation will mark the most significant change to our footprint since 1956, transforming it into a venue capable of hosting major events at a scale never seen before.”

Constructed in 1968, 12 years after the Kentucky Exposition Center first opened, Newmarket Hall was a hub for livestock auctions, horse sales, educational lectures and gatherings tied to events such as the Kentucky State Fair and the North American International Livestock Exposition.

Kentucky Venues said it was evolving as a premier host, community partner, and global events destination. While optimizing current spaces, Kentucky Venues said it also recognizes the need to expand and innovate to meet the demands of the industry through a multi-phased expansion and renovation.

As part of its $213 million Phase II, the Kentucky Exposition Center will redevelop the West Wing, West Hall and Pavilion into a 249,000-sq.ft. multi-purpose wing. This phase will is also expected to enhance food and beverage operations in the South Wing, which Kentucky Venues said will create a more seamless guest experience.