Kenworth expands new automated transmission availability
06 June 2025
Kenworth announced its Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmission is now available with the Paccar MX-13 engine for Kenworth’s T680, T880 and W990 Class 8 trucks. The TX-12 PRO is designed to optimize performance for both on- and off-highway vocational applications, such as dump, plow, tankers and more.
The TX-12 PRO is optimally engineered to operate with MX-11 and PX-9 engine ratings up to 445 hp, 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque; MX-13 engine ratings up to 455 hp and 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque; and 70,000 lb. of gross combination vehicle weight (GCVW). The 12-speed gear set provides wide ratio coverage for maneuverability around jobsites.
TX-12 PRO includes many of the TX-18 PRO enhanced capabilities for vocational and select off-highway applications, including the Extreme Duty clutch for improved low-speed maneuvering, Rock Free mode to help trucks get unstuck in mud or sand and an off-highway calibration tuned for changing soil conditions. It also offers dual PTO openings – a bottom mount 8-bolt and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 95-hp capacity.
Other features include:
- an internal oil temperature sensor that shows transmission temperatures and driver alerts on the in-cab 15-in. digital display;
- standard driver-friendly column-mounted, right-hand stalk shifter;
- 250,000-mile oil maintenance intervals;
- and a maintenance-free clutch.
