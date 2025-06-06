Responsive Image Banner

Kenworth expands new automated transmission availability

06 June 2025

Kenworth announced its Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmission is now available with the Paccar MX-13 engine for Kenworth’s T680, T880 and W990 Class 8 trucks. The TX-12 PRO is designed to optimize performance for both on- and off-highway vocational applications, such as dump, plow, tankers and more.

Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmissio The Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmission is now available with the Paccar MX-13 engine. (Photo: Kenworth)

The TX-12 PRO is optimally engineered to operate with MX-11 and PX-9 engine ratings up to 445 hp, 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque; MX-13 engine ratings up to 455 hp and 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque; and 70,000 lb. of gross combination vehicle weight (GCVW). The 12-speed gear set provides wide ratio coverage for maneuverability around jobsites.

TX-12 PRO includes many of the TX-18 PRO enhanced capabilities for vocational and select off-highway applications, including the Extreme Duty clutch for improved low-speed maneuvering, Rock Free mode to help trucks get unstuck in mud or sand and an off-highway calibration tuned for changing soil conditions. It also offers dual PTO openings – a bottom mount 8-bolt and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 95-hp capacity.

Other features include:

  • an internal oil temperature sensor that shows transmission temperatures and driver alerts on the in-cab 15-in. digital display;
  • standard driver-friendly column-mounted, right-hand stalk shifter;
  • 250,000-mile oil maintenance intervals;
  • and a maintenance-free clutch.
