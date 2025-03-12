Keyou and Komatsu unveil new 12-cylinder H2 IC engine

Mining haul truck fitted with new H2 engine (Photo: Keyou)

Hydrogen power specialist Keyou together with construction and mining machine OEM Komatsu have jointly developed what is being described as the world’s first 12-cylinder hydrogen internal combustion (IC) engine for a mining haul truck.

The new engine is currently being tested at the Komatsu plant in Ibaraki, Japan, with results setting the development course for future H2-powered machines.

Keyou and Komatsu have been working together since 2019. The project to develop an H2 engine for a haul truck started in 2023; the first engine start took place the following year.

“We are very excited to launch this project,” said Taisuke Kusaba, CTO and president of the Development Division at Komatsu. “This marks a significant achievement in Komatsu’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. Moving forward, we will continue to develop this technology as one of the key pillars of our carbon neutrality initiatives.”

Markus Schneider, COO and CTO of Keyou, said: “Our partnership with Komatsu is currently our most important customer project in the off-road commercial vehicle sector and demonstrates the performance capabilities of Keyou-inside technology under extreme conditions.”

Keyou has been developing hydrogen IC engines for a series of OEMs, while also operating a fleet of internal hydrogen-powered trucks to customers via its ‘H2 Mobility as a Service’ model.

The first vehicle to be handed over under this service was delivered to EP Trans in Regensburg, Germany in early 2025.