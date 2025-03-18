Keyou, Bücker and Essing to convert 1,000 diesel engines to H2 IC

Keyou hydrogen truck engine (Photo: Keyou)

Keyou, a specialist in the hydrogen power market and Bücker and Essing, an engine reconditioning company, have signed a letter of intent covering the planned conversion of about 1,000 diesel engines to use hydrogen.

The program is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Conversion of existing diesel engines to use H2 fuel ‘is expected to begin in larger numbers from 2029’.

According to Keyou, the first 1,000 engines to undergo the diesel-to-hydrogen conversion will be new. Post-2028, existing engines will be going through the conversion process.

A spokesperson for Keyou noted that the company will offer an internal warranty for reworked engines.

“We are proud to support this innovation project with our many years of expertise in the conversion of diesel engines to gaseous fuels and thus make an important contribution to the decarbonization of heavy goods transportation,” said Ralf Wöllert, MD at Bücker and Essing.

“The cooperation with Keyou is an important step for us to further expand our knowledge lead in the field of hydrogen. We are convinced that hydrogen engines will play an important role in the technology mix of the future in the long term.”

The two companies have history; the hydrogen internal combustion engines which feature on trucks produced by Keyou are a product of the partnership.

Keyou completed its first customer delivery of a converted Mercedes-Benz Actros (4x2) 18-tonne truck fitted with a converted 7.8-litre engine in January this year. The first 40-tonne model with a converted H2 engine is expected to be completed in 2026.

Also based on an Actros, the heavy-duty truck will feature a 12.8-litre engine producing 346 kW. As with the 18-tonne model, the truck will be fitted with 350-bar hydrogen tanks. Maximum range is anticipated to be about 650 km.