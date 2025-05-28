Kirloskar joins Power Progress Networking Forum

The latest participant to sign on as an inaugural supplier at the Power Progress Networking Forum is Kirloskar Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines. Established in 2015 to cater to the United States, Canada and Latin American regions, Kirloskar Americas offers engines rated 15.7 to 156 hp for power generation and other industrial applications. U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final- and CARB-certified variable speed engines rated 25 to 75 hp are planned for release in 2026.

Kirloskar Americas joins Rehlko and Zenith Power Products for the industry-first Power Progress Networking Forum, taking place Oct. 6th, in Louisville, Ky., the day prior to the opening of the Utility Expo. The forum is part of the 90th anniversary celebration of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) and will be hosted by the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group.

Networking Forum inaugural suppliers announced Rehlko and Zenith Power Products join first-of-its-kind event

This first-of-its-kind forum will connect buyers and suppliers in the engine and powertrain industry in a one-day event held at the historic Galt House Hotel in the city’s downtown area. It will consist of prescheduled, structured one-on-one meetings with key industry suppliers. Attendees (delegates) can schedule meetings with vetted companies offering products and services aligned to their business needs.

Registration for the forum is free for delegates. In addition to scheduled meetings of your choice, registration includes access to short, targeted presentations, networking events and refreshments and the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we will toast the past, present and future of Power Progress.

Learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum at KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum or PowerProgressSummit.com.