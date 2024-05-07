Kohler Energy officially split from Kohler Co.

Platinum Equity plans to strengthen Kohler Energy’s industry position and invest in development of a new generation of energy resilience solutions. (Photo: Power Progress International)

Kohler Co. and Platinum Equity announced the companies have closed the transaction to establish Kohler Energy as a separate, independent business. Platinum Equity is now the majority owner of the Energy business and Kohler Co. remains an investment partner. Financial details were not disclosed.

Kohler announced in November 2023 the strategic decision to set Kohler Energy up as an independent business with Platinum Energy, a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and experience in the industrial products sector, as the majority investment partner. The businesses in the Energy business portfolio include Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies.

With the closure of the transaction, David Kohler, chair and CEO of Kohler Co., said the” strategic move allows Kohler to focus and invest in our global Kitchen & Bath, Wellness, and Hospitality businesses while also positioning the Energy business to reach its full potential under the ownership of Platinum Equity.”

Brian Melka, who has spent more than 10 years working at Kohler and driving the group’s growth, + is serving as CEO of the Energy business. David Kohler serves on its Board of Directors.

“We are excited for this next phase of Kohler Energy with Platinum Equity as a partner,” said Melka. “The demand for resilient energy is growing, and the world needs much more of what we do. Kohler has been an excellent steward of our business for more than 100 years, and this decision positions Kohler Energy to better deliver on that demand. Platinum Equity firmly supports our growth path ahead and can help further accelerate our progress in the global energy resilience industry.”

Video interview: Kohler’s Brian Melka at Agritechnica 2023 DPI interviews Brian Melka, CEO of Kohler Energy, to get details on the deal with Platinum Equity

Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei said the company is committed to strengthening Kohler Energy’s industry position and investing in development of a new generation of energy resilience solutions. “We are excited about the prospects for the business, which has been at the forefront of energy resilience for more than a century,” he stated. “We have tremendous respect for David Kohler and the Kohler leadership team, appreciate their confidence in us and are grateful for their continued partnership.”