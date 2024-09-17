Kohler Energy rebrands as Rehlko

It has been revealed that Kohler Energy is to be rebranded as Rehlko. The move follows the acquisition by Platinum Equity of what became Kohler Energy from Kohler Company in May this year.

Rehlko will operate as an independent business, initially made up of Kohler Power Systems and Kohler Engines. The change will take full effect by the end of this year.

Platinum Equity will be the majority owner of Rehlko, with Kohler Company remaining as an investment partner.

“We are embracing our future as an independent company with the new Rehlko brand and celebrating our legacy and our commitment for tackling the most complex energy challenges, and the values that guide everything we do and stand for,” said Brian Melka, Rehlko chief executive officer.

“Our company’s new name is derived from the six letters of Kohler and reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization.”

Other brands which will fall under control of Rehlko include Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies. Kohler Power Systems and Engines will be rebranded as Rehlko by the end of 2024.

The new brand was officially unveiled today (17 September) at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.