Kohler Energy rebrands as Rehlko
17 September 2024
It has been revealed that Kohler Energy is to be rebranded as Rehlko. The move follows the acquisition by Platinum Equity of what became Kohler Energy from Kohler Company in May this year.
Rehlko will operate as an independent business, initially made up of Kohler Power Systems and Kohler Engines. The change will take full effect by the end of this year.
Platinum Equity will be the majority owner of Rehlko, with Kohler Company remaining as an investment partner.
“We are embracing our future as an independent company with the new Rehlko brand and celebrating our legacy and our commitment for tackling the most complex energy challenges, and the values that guide everything we do and stand for,” said Brian Melka, Rehlko chief executive officer.
“Our company’s new name is derived from the six letters of Kohler and reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization.”
Other brands which will fall under control of Rehlko include Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies. Kohler Power Systems and Engines will be rebranded as Rehlko by the end of 2024.
The new brand was officially unveiled today (17 September) at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now