Kohler Power Systems awards Western Canada territory

Kohler Power Systems North America, part of Kohler Energy, has assigned Pritchard Power West as a new distributor in the region of Western Canada. Its territory includes the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon Territory.

The distributor’s sibling, Pritchard Power Systems, already services Central Canada. The move to add Pritchard Power West to the distributor network is meant to harness the Pritchard organizations’ “deep expertise of Kohler products as authorized providers of generator sales, service and rentals for industrial and commercial needs,” said Kohler Power Systems.

“Kohler Power Systems has a longstanding relationship with the Pritchard organizations, and we are proud to grow side-by-side with a company that shares like values – strong sustained growth, exceptional service, distinguished quality and a focus on enhancing the experience for all of our customers,” stated Joe Lange, senior channel manager for Kohler Power Systems.

He added that the company wished to thank Frontier Power Systems for its past support as the companies wind down their relationship.