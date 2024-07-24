Kohler Power Systems distributors join forces in Western U.S.

Power Systems West (PSW) and Bay City Electric Works (BCEW), authorized distributors and service providers of Kohler Power Systems, will combine to become one of the largest backup power generation providers throughout the Western United States. The new partnership will be official on July 31, 2024.

Power Systems West and Bay City Electric Works will represent Kohler Power Systems across an 11-state territory. (Photo: Bay City Electric Works)

The two organizations bring together a combined 160-year history of operating in industrial power generation. PSW has operated since 1955 and specializes in the sales, service and parts distribution of industrial power products for the Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions, with service centers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. BCEW is a family-owned California company that has operated since 1932, with a sole focus on power generation and distribution.

BCEW and PSW will continue to serve the West, Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions as Authorized Kohler Energy Distributors and Service Providers and will work to leverage all resources to enhance market coverage, the announcement stated. The Kohler area of responsibility includes California, Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska.

“We now represent Kohler Power Systems across a combined 11-state territory. This gives us the opportunity to focus our resources, share best practices and make strategic future investments to better serve our customers,” said Brad Lyons, president of Power Systems West.

Rod Lee, president of Bay City Electric Works, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Power Systems West and look forward to the power of our combined teams to keep the power on in our 11-state region.”

All PSW and BCEW locations are scheduled to remain fully staffed and operational.