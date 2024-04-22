Kohler Power Systems introduces 50 Hz KD800 generator

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

22 April 2024

KD800 gen set features 18-litre KD18L06 diesel engine KD800 gen set features 18-litre KD18L06 diesel engine (Photo: Kohler Power Systems)

Kohler Power Systems, part of Kohler Energy, has extended its range of industrial generators with the new KD800.

The new generator, intended for 50 Hz markets, joins the KD700 and KD750, both launched in 2023 for 60 Hz applications.

The KD800 has a standby range (kW/kVA) of 656-704/820-880 at an engine speed of 1500 rpm.

Features include a low-coolant level shutdown to prevent overheating (standard on radiator models). In addition, there is integrated vibration isolation which eliminates the need for under-unit vibration spring isolators. Hurricane-rated (to 186 mph) enclosures are also available.

A brushless, permanent-magnet alternator delivers ‘excellent’ load responses and ‘superior’ short-circuit capability.

As with the earlier introductions, the new KD800 features the KD18L06 diesel engine. Introduced in 2021, the 18-litre six-cylinder diesel engine is compatible with HVO, a renewable fuel which can help to reduce emissions.

HVO offers the advantage of being highly stable. With no oxidation sensitivity it can be stored for long periods with little or no degredation. The engine can use diesel and HVO in any percentage combination.

A three-year limited warranty is standard, with five- and 10-year extended packages also available.

The K800 is intended for critical power applications, including airports, health care facilities, water treatment plants and mid-sized data centres.

Europe Global On-Site Equipment Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Stationary Generators Power System Power Generation Technology Internal Combustion Diesel Biofuel Biodiesel HVO
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA