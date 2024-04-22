Kohler Power Systems introduces 50 Hz KD800 generator

KD800 gen set features 18-litre KD18L06 diesel engine (Photo: Kohler Power Systems)

Kohler Power Systems, part of Kohler Energy, has extended its range of industrial generators with the new KD800.

The new generator, intended for 50 Hz markets, joins the KD700 and KD750, both launched in 2023 for 60 Hz applications.

The KD800 has a standby range (kW/kVA) of 656-704/820-880 at an engine speed of 1500 rpm.

Features include a low-coolant level shutdown to prevent overheating (standard on radiator models). In addition, there is integrated vibration isolation which eliminates the need for under-unit vibration spring isolators. Hurricane-rated (to 186 mph) enclosures are also available.

A brushless, permanent-magnet alternator delivers ‘excellent’ load responses and ‘superior’ short-circuit capability.

As with the earlier introductions, the new KD800 features the KD18L06 diesel engine. Introduced in 2021, the 18-litre six-cylinder diesel engine is compatible with HVO, a renewable fuel which can help to reduce emissions.

HVO offers the advantage of being highly stable. With no oxidation sensitivity it can be stored for long periods with little or no degredation. The engine can use diesel and HVO in any percentage combination.

A three-year limited warranty is standard, with five- and 10-year extended packages also available.

The K800 is intended for critical power applications, including airports, health care facilities, water treatment plants and mid-sized data centres.