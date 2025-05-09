Komatsu makes Smart Construction Remote standard

Komatsu announced that Smart Construction Remote will now be included as standard with all purchases of Komatsu-branded guidance and control systems. This includes Intelligent Machine Control (iMC), Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance and the recently launched PC220LCi-12, which features iMC 3.0 technology. The initiative applies for the entire lifetime of the machine.

Smart Construction Remote is a cloud-based solution that enables users to access and control both Komatsu and non-Komatsu machine guidance and control systems remotely. (Photo: Komatsu)

Smart Construction Remote is a cloud-based solution that enables users to access and control both Komatsu and non-Komatsu machine guidance and control systems remotely. It is designed to enhance troubleshooting speed and efficiency. Design files can also be sent to machines even when they are turned off for seamless coordination between the office and the field, the company noted.

By making Smart Construction Remote standard, Komatsu said it enhances fleet connectivity and supports customers in optimizing their workflows as they transition to more digital operations.

Komatsu also announced a partnership with Ouster, a lidar sensor and software solutions provider, to provide lidar for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings. The two companies signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to equip Komatsu’s equipment with advanced 3D digital lidar sensors.

Komatsu and Ouster are partnering on lidar for Komatsu’s autonomous mining equipment offerings. (Photo: Komatsu)

Ouster sensors include benefits such as zone monitoring and routine firmware updates that continuously improve the performance of the stack and accelerate product development. Advanced access to Ouster’s future products for testing and development provides Komatsu with a strategic partnership, enabling the introduction of equipment with advanced functionality that creates value for customers.

According to Komatsu, the partnership provides a pathway to an upgraded autonomy stack to replace legacy 2D lidar systems with 3D lidar for maximum perception and enhanced vehicle functionality. Komatsu’s autonomous solutions will incorporate a mix of long and short-range OS sensors from Ouster’s REV7 series to benefit future offerings to provide increased capabilities and intelligence, including improved detection, navigation and collision avoidance.

“Ouster’s products developed through this partnership can withstand the shock, vibration and temperature constraints while delivering the enhanced range and spatial awareness necessary to operate in harsh mining environments,” said Matt Reiland, technical director, Automation Innovation at Komatsu.