Kubota, Agtonomy partner on autonomous tractors

Kubota North America has announced a strategic collaboration with agricultural autonomy software provider Agtonomy to commercialize autonomous operations on Kubota diesel tractors for spraying and mowing. Agtonomy’s autonomous platform will be integrated with Kubota’s AI-based crop insights and vehicles.

Agtonomy’s autonomous platform will initially be integrated with Kubota’s M5N diesel tractor. (Photo: Kubota North America)

The company chose to partner with Agtonomy “due to its proven technology, successful engagement with growers and shared commitment to working alongside customers for continuous feedback,” said M. Brett McMickell, chief technology officer for Kubota North America.

“As demonstrated at CES, Kubota is dedicated to innovating solutions tailored to specialty crop growers, including those in wine grapes, nuts, citrus and berries,” said McMickell. “Our working relationship with Agtonomy represents a significant milestone toward commercializing our vision for agricultural autonomy by merging our expertise and technology with Agtonomy’s autonomous platform, enabling growers to optimize their operations.”

“Partnering with Kubota, a global leader in agricultural equipment, is an exciting milestone for Agtonomy,” said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. “Together, we’re helping bring practical autonomy solutions to growers, accelerating the adoption of automation to improve efficiency, profitability and sustainability on the farm.”

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on integrating Agtonomy’s capabilities starting with Kubota’s M5N diesel tractor, which is utilized among grape, orchard and similar operations. The phased rollout will be introduced to select growers, coupled with Kubota dealer support, to ensure seamless integration into the grower’s work loop.

“This collaboration exemplifies Kubota’s commitment to open innovation, enabling us to anticipate and address the evolving needs of specialty crop farmers,” McMickell stated. “By working closely with growers and incorporating their feedback, we will refine autonomous capabilities, enhancing multi-vehicle support, offering flexible autonomy options, and delivering a Kubota-driven technology ecosystem that improves efficiency and field operations.”