Kubota Seeks to Deliver Customer Solutions with New Agri Concept

At CES 2024, Power Progress’ Becky Schultz spoke with Todd Stucke, president, Kubota Tractor Corp., senior VP of Kubota North America, and Brett McMickells, senior technologist, Kubota North America, who shared the vision behind Kubota’s electric autonomous New Agri Concept machine, its unique features – including the ability to charge the tractor in less than six minutes – the technology that went into it and what it means for future product development.

Background:

Kubota North America Corporation’s New Agri Concept is a fully electric, multi-purpose vehicle sporting six independent drive motors and a standard three-point hitch to allow it to use many existing implements for common operations including mowing and tilling. Fast charging from 10% to 80% in less than six minutes enables flexibility by not constraining customers with long charge times, reduces vehicle downtime and allows the vehicle to quickly get back to work when in operation, the company stated. Electric drives enable quiet operation, allowing use in residential settings or at night.