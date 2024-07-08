LAST CHANCE: Celebrate your products, team and distributors

Photo: Eason Photography

The 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards are your opportunity to be recognized as well as to recognize innovation in others. But don’t delay – the extended July 17th deadline is rapidly approaching!

We invite you to:

enter your company’s products;

nominate the products of your OEM customers or your suppliers;

recognize your distributors - in North America and international;

and/or celebrate the work of your product development team.

With 12 categories covering all aspects of the power systems and components sector, there’s an opportunity for just about every product and application. (NOTE: Entries in multiple categories and third-party entries are encouraged.)

Categories this year include:

Engine of the Year: For new internal combustion engines (all fuel types including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.) targeted for use in on-highway commercial vehicles or off-highway equipment, as well as power generation and marine applications.

For new internal combustion engines (all fuel types including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.) targeted for use in on-highway commercial vehicles or off-highway equipment, as well as power generation and marine applications. Engine Technology of the Year: For new technologies used with internal combustion engines, such as fuel injection systems, valve actuation systems, turbochargers, thermal management technologies (fans, coolers, etc.), aftertreatment components and systems and software solutions.

For new technologies used with internal combustion engines, such as fuel injection systems, valve actuation systems, turbochargers, thermal management technologies (fans, coolers, etc.), aftertreatment components and systems and software solutions. Powertrain Product of the Year: For any mechanical or hydraulic drivetrain component used in a traditional/conventional powertrain, including (but not limited to) transmissions, axles, hydraulic pumps and motors, hydrostatic drives, and wheel drives/wheels.

For any mechanical or hydraulic drivetrain component used in a traditional/conventional powertrain, including (but not limited to) transmissions, axles, hydraulic pumps and motors, hydrostatic drives, and wheel drives/wheels. Fluid Power Technology of the Year: For new technologies related to the hydraulic function of vehicles and equipment in mobile and stationary applications, including hydraulic pumps, motors, valves and other related components.

For new technologies related to the hydraulic function of vehicles and equipment in mobile and stationary applications, including hydraulic pumps, motors, valves and other related components. Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year: For digital and electronic controls and monitoring products, human machine interface and related technologies used in mobile and stationary applications.

For digital and electronic controls and monitoring products, human machine interface and related technologies used in mobile and stationary applications. Off-highway Product Application of the Year: For new off-highway equipment or vehicles (construction, mining, agricultural, turf, marine, etc.) and intended primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

For new off-highway equipment or vehicles (construction, mining, agricultural, turf, marine, etc.) and intended primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). On-highway Product Application of the Year: For new on-highway commercial vehicles (trucks, vans, buses, etc.) and intended primarily for OEMs.

For new on-highway commercial vehicles (trucks, vans, buses, etc.) and intended primarily for OEMs. Power Generation Product Application of the Year: For new power generation equipment and intended primarily for OEMs.

For new power generation equipment and intended primarily for OEMs. Electrification Technology of the Year: For a supplier who has developed electrified components or related technology used in pure electric or engine/electric hybrid powertrains, including include batteries, battery management systems (including cooling), electric motors, fuel cells, etc.

For a supplier who has developed electrified components or related technology used in pure electric or engine/electric hybrid powertrains, including include batteries, battery management systems (including cooling), electric motors, fuel cells, etc. Engine Distributor of the Year – North America: To recognize distributors based in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) who excelled in 2023 and early 2024.

To recognize distributors based in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) who excelled in 2023 and early 2024. Engine Distributor of the Year – International: To recognize distributors based outside of North America who excelled in 2023 and early 2024.

To recognize distributors based outside of North America who excelled in 2023 and early 2024. Product Development Team of the Year: To recognize collaboration and innovation in the field of new product development.

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

The annual awards program is a highlight of the sixth Power Progress Summit, which will be held October 1-2, 2024, in Chicago, Ill. This day and a half conference and networking event is focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

To learn more about the summit and the awards programs, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.

Submission forms are available for download and will only be accepted through July 17th.