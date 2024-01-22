Lhyfe, Source Galileo plan green H2 production in UK and Ireland

Lhyfe H2 plant in Occitanie, France (Photo: Lhyfe)

Green and renewable hydrogen producer and supplier Lhyfe, together with European renewable energy developer Source Galileo, have announced an agreement to develop commercial-scale hydrogen production units in the UK and Ireland.

Under the MoU, Lhyfe and Source Galileo will generate and supply the fuel to a variety of customers across industry and transport, helping them decarbonise operations.

Plans cover development of multiple locations, identification of customers and assessment of factors such as grid availability, power supply, land accessibility and planning requirements.

Lhyfe and Source Galileo believe economies of scale can accelerate the rollout of green hydrogen, meeting the increasing demand from companies aiming to reduce their reliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels.

Initially, the companies will focus on using electricity from onshore renewable sources. However, in the longer term, they could harness offshore wind, helping to overcome electricity grid constraints.

Based in France, Lhyfe opened its first H2 plant in Pays de La Loire in 2021. Sites in Occitanie and Brittany have been in operation since late 2023. A further five locations are currently under construction or extension across Europe.

The company is looking to reach a 200 MW production target by the end of 2026 and 3 GW by 2030.

Source Galileo currently has approximately 10 GW of offshore wind and H2 projects under development in the UK, Ireland and Norway.

Green hydrogen can support deep decarbonisation in sectors including chemical and steel, plus heavy transport, bus, truck, construction or logistics vehicles.

Lhyfe states that green H2 produced using water electrolysis can, in the long-term, replace the more than 3000 TWh of hydrogen currently produced from oil, gas and coal around the world.