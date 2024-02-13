Liebherr powers up mobile energy storage system

The Liduro Power Port can be transported to urban or remote sites with an optionally available trailer chassis or standard trailer. (Photo: Liebherr)

At the Intermat trade show taking place in Paris from April 24 to 27, 2024, Liebherr will present around 20 machines from its various product segments. This includes newly developed products such as the Liduro Power Port (LPO) from the electrified product program of Liebherr’s components product segment.

The LPO mobile energy storage system, which was initially previewed to attendees at Bauma 2022 in a 120-kW version, enables the zero-emission operation and charging of hybrid or fully electric construction machines and cranes – in a range of power requirements – on construction sites. Designed to provide high power density and constant power output up to 160 kW, the system can help to supplement an insufficient grid connection or be used as an isolated grid when there’s no available grid connection, Liebherr said.

By using the LPO as a supplement to the grid, the dimensioning of the grid connection power can be substantially reduced, as the energy storage unit covers the load peaks of the machines. On construction sites, high load peaks and longer periods with very low power requirements are common, the company noted, such as for lighting or small appliances (tools).

“The mobile energy storage system supplies power on demand and without surplus, offering an optimal price-performance ratio,” the company said, adding, “Compared to a diesel generator, which has a consistently high consumption of fossil energy regardless of its consumers, the LPO delivers power with a significantly higher efficiency and without idle phases.”

The LPO series will be available in various power ranges up to 160 kW/kWh starting in 2024. The system can be charged at up to 32 A and deliver power to loads via multiple connections that can be used simultaneously (16 A/32 A/63 A/125 A). It can also be charged and discharged at the same time. Energy and condition monitoring is handled via the local control unit as well as remotely via an available app for smartphones and tablets.

The LPO can be transported to urban or remote construction sites with an optionally available trailer chassis or standard trailer. On site, it can be moved by crane or excavator using suspension points and lifted and moved from all sides by a forklift. Basic dimensions are 2,434 x 1,520 x 1,433 mm (L x W x H) or 3,903 x 2,031 x 1,899 mm with trailer.