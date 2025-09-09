Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Liebherr previews TA 230 military carrier

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

09 September 2025

TA 230 defence vehicle TA 230 defence vehicle (Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr has shown its TA 230 for the first time as a carrier vehicle intended for military applications.

The TA 230 is fitted with a six-cylinder, 12-litre engine which produces 265 kW (360 hp). Dependent on configuration, the engine can meet a range of regional emissions requirements. The power unit is shared with various Liebherr construction machines.

Drive comes from an automatic eight-speed powershift transmission and four different locking differentials.

The TA 230 is suitable for military engineering support work and logistical supply, civil defence or working with international authorities. The dumper chassis is said to be ‘highly resistant even under extreme conditions’.

The most visible element of the TA 230 is the cab, which is designed to offer optimum visibility and safety for machine operator and those around the vehicle.

The front-end design is intended to offer maximum ground clearance, making the vehicle ideal for off-highway operations. The solid articulated swivel joint, which uses a positive-locking swivel joint with tapered roller bearing, allows independent movement of the front and rear sections of the vehicle, allowing maximum agility and manoeuvrability.

Maximum payload for the TA 230 is 31 tonnes, which should support a wide range of heavy-duty military roles.

Liebherr military applications engine defence vehicle Liebherr TA 230
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo CE and Metzner in first all-electric deconstruction project
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Metzner Recycling has completed the world’s first zero-emission industrial-scale deconstruction
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA