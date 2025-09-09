Liebherr previews TA 230 military carrier

TA 230 defence vehicle (Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr has shown its TA 230 for the first time as a carrier vehicle intended for military applications.

The TA 230 is fitted with a six-cylinder, 12-litre engine which produces 265 kW (360 hp). Dependent on configuration, the engine can meet a range of regional emissions requirements. The power unit is shared with various Liebherr construction machines.

Drive comes from an automatic eight-speed powershift transmission and four different locking differentials.

The TA 230 is suitable for military engineering support work and logistical supply, civil defence or working with international authorities. The dumper chassis is said to be ‘highly resistant even under extreme conditions’.

The most visible element of the TA 230 is the cab, which is designed to offer optimum visibility and safety for machine operator and those around the vehicle.

The front-end design is intended to offer maximum ground clearance, making the vehicle ideal for off-highway operations. The solid articulated swivel joint, which uses a positive-locking swivel joint with tapered roller bearing, allows independent movement of the front and rear sections of the vehicle, allowing maximum agility and manoeuvrability.

Maximum payload for the TA 230 is 31 tonnes, which should support a wide range of heavy-duty military roles.