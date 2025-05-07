Liebherr, Rehlko expand data center-related partnership

Long-term partners Liebherr-Components, a manufacturer of components in the fields of mechanical, hydraulic and electric drive and control technology, and Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy), a provider of power and backup solutions, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, aimed at strengthening their collaboration to deliver integrated backup solutions that combine cutting-edge engine-based backup solutions tailored specifically to the requirements of modern data centers.

Liebherr-Components and Rehlko signing ceremony expanding their strategic partnership. (Photo: Liebherr-Components)

In addition to the existing engine portfolio, under the expanded agreement, Liebherr-Components will contribute its D99 large bore combustion engines up to 4,300 kW (5,766 hp). The engines will accelerate Rehlko’s data center portfolio to meet increasingly high market demands for larger generator sets in both present and new hyperscale data centers, which are being built by companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM and Alibaba to handle large amounts of data and computing resources, as well as to scale up and down in response to demand.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Liebherr,” said Rehlko CEO Brian Melka. “Together, we are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the industry ‒ ensuring uptime and efficiency as data centers scale globally. Our joint solutions will help customers meet performance expectations while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.”

“With data centers under increasing pressure to deliver tripled dividend in higher power output, performance and sustainability, our combined expertise brings the best of both worlds: advanced turnkey solutions and reliable, highly efficient flexible backup power,” added Carsten Dommermuth, head of sales for the stationary engine business at Liebherr-Components.