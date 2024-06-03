Lightweight truck brake callipers from Cummins-Meritor

225 Weight Reduced callipers (Photo: Cummins-Meritor)

Cummins-Meritor has extended its range of aftermarket braking systems with the introduction of new reduced-weight braking system designs.

The new Cummins-Meritor 225 Weight Reduced callipers are based on the existing ELSA225 brake range, but offer a weight reduction of up to 3.7 kg per calliper.

The weight reduction is achieved through the use of patented micro core technology in the brake castings.

This more efficient use of raw materials also delivers a series of environmental benefits without compromising braking performance.

Curtis Harwood, Business Line manager at Cummins-Meritor, said: “This lighter range is the first of its kind for our applications, but it uses the same double sealing technology, stainless steel guide sleeve system and vehicle mounting pattern interface, which all help to provide great reliability across the Meritor range.”

Cummins-Meritor weight reduced callipers are compatible with the company’s aftermarket Positive Pad Retraction brake pad system. The kits are designed for Volvo and Renault truck applications.

The new callipers and kits are covered by Meritor’s three-year aftermarket warranty and flexible core surcharge terms.